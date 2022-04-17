Volkswagen plans electric pickup truck, targets Ford F-150 Lightning: Report

Volkswagen is considering making an electric pickup truck that would be targeting rivals such as Ford F-150 Lightning, and Chevrolet Silverado EV, reports Business Insider. The Volkswagen electric pickup truck would target the entry-level variants of the Ford and Chevrolet electric pickup trucks. It could also challenge the Rivian electric pickup trucks. Also, with this EV, Volkswagen will be the latest carmaker to join the bandwagon of auto manufacturers in the electric pickup truck segment. This strategy could strengthen the automaker's overall electric vehicle portfolio.

Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh said that an electric pickup truck is something the auto company is actively looking at. However, he also mentioned that there is n immediate development in this. "I think it’s the chance of a lifetime in this segment because electrification gives you a reset moment. It gives you a chance to bring some, let’s say, alternatives and some new ideas into this great segment," Keogh further added.

The electric pickup truck segment is gaining increasing momentum in the last few years with several legacy automakers and mobility startups entering the space. Volkswagen's entry into that segment could be an interesting move given the auto company doesn't sell any electric pickup trucks. However, the car major sells Volkswagen Amarok globally, which is an internal combustion engine-powered pickup truck.

Speaking about the electric pickup truck project, Volkswagen further said that this could bring an opportunity to the OEM to convince buyers of conventional engine-powered pickup trucks to switch to an alternative powertrain technology. Volkswagen is aiming to price its electric pickup truck affordably. Hence, an affordable electric Volkswagen pickup competing with entry-level versions of the F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV could be a compelling choice for consumers.

