Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup Truck, Targets Ford F 150 Lightning: Report

Volkswagen plans electric pickup truck, targets Ford F-150 Lightning: Report

Volkswagen aims to price its upcoming electric pickup truck competitively and affordably.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 17 Apr 2022, 01:04 PM
Volkswagen's electric pickup truck would challenge entry-level variants of Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV, (Bloomberg)

Volkswagen is considering making an electric pickup truck that would be targeting rivals such as Ford F-150 Lightning, and Chevrolet Silverado EV, reports Business Insider. The Volkswagen electric pickup truck would target the entry-level variants of the Ford and Chevrolet electric pickup trucks. It could also challenge the Rivian electric pickup trucks. Also, with this EV, Volkswagen will be the latest carmaker to join the bandwagon of auto manufacturers in the electric pickup truck segment. This strategy could strengthen the automaker's overall electric vehicle portfolio.

(Also Read: Volkswagen plans range hike for MEB-based EVs, targets 700 km mark)

Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh said that an electric pickup truck is something the auto company is actively looking at. However, he also mentioned that there is n immediate development in this. "I think it’s the chance of a lifetime in this segment because electrification gives you a reset moment. It gives you a chance to bring some, let’s say, alternatives and some new ideas into this great segment," Keogh further added.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The electric pickup truck segment is gaining increasing momentum in the last few years with several legacy automakers and mobility startups entering the space. Volkswagen's entry into that segment could be an interesting move given the auto company doesn't sell any electric pickup trucks. However, the car major sells Volkswagen Amarok globally, which is an internal combustion engine-powered pickup truck.

Speaking about the electric pickup truck project, Volkswagen further said that this could bring an opportunity to the OEM to convince buyers of conventional engine-powered pickup trucks to switch to an alternative powertrain technology. Volkswagen is aiming to price its electric pickup truck affordably. Hence, an affordable electric Volkswagen pickup competing with entry-level versions of the F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV could be a compelling choice for consumers.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2022, 01:03 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen electric vehicle electric car EV electric mobility pickup truck
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS