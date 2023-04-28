Upcoming Matter Aera electric motorcycle to be sold online on Flipkart

Ahmedabad-based start-up Matter has announced its collaboration with Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart for the sale of its upcoming Aera electric motorcycle. The Matter Aera will go on sale later this year and potential buyers will able to pre-book the bike on Flipkart. The company promises a hassle-free booking experience, along with access to different benefits and offers on the e-commerce marketplace.

Matter says that the start-up aims to provide a strong customer experience across multiple channels including online, mobile and physical dealerships. The tie-up with Flipkart brings the latter’s extensive reach, customer insights and online marketplace experience to allow for a seamless buying experience.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO - Matter, said, “Matter aspires to make electric vehicles accessible across demographics and regions. In the era of smartphones and the internet, Ecommerce provides uniform reach across the stratum, and this is where our collaboration with Flipkart will extend the reach to broader audience helping them to access and adopt the new age mobility and sustainable technology that is set to create a better future leading into the 22nd Century."

The Matter Aera electric bike will get India's first liquid-cooled motor and battery as well as gearing, similar to that on an ICE motorcycle

Bharat Kumar BS, Director - Category Head Electronics Devices & Automobiles, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown marketplace, Flipkart has been at the forefront of fuelling innovation and fulfilling customers' evolving needs and the launch of Matter Aera that our customers across 25 districts across India covering over 2000 pin codes will be able to pre-book and eventually buy the Matter Aera motorcycle on Flipkart while having access to the special offers and benefits. As a company committed to fostering sustainable practices, we look forward to collaborating with Matter to further expand our portfolio of EVs and continue to encourage eco-friendly commuting practices."

The Matter Aera was announced last year and will be the first geared electric motorcycle upon launch. It will be available in four trims - 4000, 5000, 5000+, and 6000+. The Aera 6000+ promises about 150 km on a single charge while the remaining trims promise 125 km on a single charge. Matter will commence sales of the 5000 series first with prices starting at ₹1.44 lakh for the 5000, and going up to ₹1.54 lakh for the 5000+. All prices are ex-showroom. The other trims will be launched at a later date. Deliveries should begin later this year.

