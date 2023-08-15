TVS Motor teases upcoming Creon electric scooter, reveals key features

TVS Motor is all set to debut the Creon, its second electric scooter after the iQube, on August 23 at an event in Dubai. Ahead of the global unveiling, TVS Motor has shared a few teaser videos which reveal some of the features that the new electric scooter will carry. The e-scooter, which is based on the Creon Concept electric two-wheeler, is expected to take on the likes of Ather 450S and Ola S1 Air among some electric scooters in India.

In the latest teaser video, TVS Motor has revealed that the Creon electric scooter will come with modern design features such as vertical LED headlight unit as well as sharp apron panels. In a separate video, TVS Motor has revealed that the upcoming Creon electric scooter will be offered with advanced connected technology through which it can be paired with smartwatches. The video hints that features like locking and unlocking the electric scooter can be done remotely through an app on the smartwatch.

TVS Motor has not shared any detail about the battery and range of the Creon electric scooter so far. The Creon Concept electric scooter showcased five years ago was equipped with a 11.76 kW electric motor. TVS had said that it could sprint from zero to 60 kmph in just 5.1 seconds. Expect the TVS Motor to have a similar electric motor for Creon's production version which could offer 15.7 bhp of maximum power. The range of the electric scooter is likely to be around 100 kms on a single charge and is expected to offer a top speed of around 90 kmph.

The TVS Creon electric scooter is expected to be a global offering and will be officially launched ahead of the upcoming festive season. It will be TVS’ second electric scooter after the iQube which has been a strong seller for the company. While the iQube is more like a family scooter on the same lines as the Jupiter 110, the Creon-based offering is expected to be sportier, feature-packed and more.

