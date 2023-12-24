Actor Suniel Shetty brings home the MG Comet EV, his first electric car

Actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has brought home his first electric vehicle, the MG Comet EV . Shetty shared the update on his Instagram account, posing with the electric car finished in a shade of black. The Comet EV is the most accessible EV on sale in the country and is available in three variants - Pace, Play and Plush. The Comet EV is priced between ₹7.98 lakh and ₹10.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interestingly, Suniel Shetty has opted for the little Comet EV instead of the ZS EV also on sale from the house of MG Motor India. That said, the compact proportions of the former make it stand out over all other electric cars on sale. It’s also noteworthy to mention that the Comet EV will share garage space with the Land Rover Defender 110, Mercedes-AMG G63, and BMW X5 SUVs.

The MG Comet EV gets a 17.3 kWh battery pack promising a range of up to 230 km (IDC) on a single charge. The all-electric offering packs 40 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque from its electric motor that keeps the model zippy within city limits. The Comet EV is also packed to the brim on the feature front.

The Comet EV comes with twin screens for the instrument console and infotainment system. The 10.25-inch units come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a host of iSmart connectivity features. The model also gets a digital key, voice command, and more. The feature list also includes dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a reverse camera with sensors.

