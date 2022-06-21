Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Bugatti Ev Has Two Wheels And Run Flat Tyres, Costs Less Than $1,000

This Bugatti EV has two wheels and run-flat tyres, costs less than $1,000

Bugatti electric scooter is available in Black, Agile Blue and Silver colour options.
By : Updated on : 21 Jun 2022, 12:42 PM
The Bugatti electric scooter comes with an unique design.

Do you think Bugatti is only for the millionaires? Well, the iconic French hypercar brand appears to have built an electric vehicle that is available at a similar cost to a Vespa scooter. The Bugatti electric scooter is priced at $919.99, which is equivalent to 71,830 at the current exchange rate. The automaker claims that it is available online on Costco and the cost includes shipping and handling.

(Also Read: After rolling out MoveOS 2 OTA update, Ola Electric starts working on MoveOS 3)

Available in Black, Agile Blue and Silver, this electric scooter weighs only 16 kg and it can be folded up in order to stow away. Built on magnesium allow frame, the electric scooter comes with a maximum load-carrying capacity of 109 kg.

Speaking about its features, the Bugatti electric scooter gets an LED headlight, LED turn signal and rear light as well. The rear lamp casts an EB Bugatti logo on the ground. On the performance front, this electric scooter comes with a 600W architecture that supports three different speed modes. Also, it allows the scooter to run at a top speed of 29.7 kmph. Bugatti claims that this scooter is capable of running up to 40 km distance on a single charge.

Considering the growing popularity of personal mobility vehicles, especially in the European market, this could be a gimmick but a successful project for the automaker to attract customers.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 12:42 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti luxury car sportscar hypercar electric vehicle electric scooter EV electric mobility
