Thar.e won't be just a concept, confirms Anand Mahindra

Mahindra has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs in the global automotive sector with its recently unveiled Thar.e EV concept which previews a full-grown five-door ure electric iteration of the internal combustion engine-powered Thar SUV. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has now confirmed that it will not just remain as a showcase prototype but will enter production in the near future.

While unveiling the Mahindra Thar.e EV concept, the automaker hinted that it would enter production in 2025. Anand Mahindra has not shared any such timeframe for the production of the Thar.e electric SUV, but his social media post indicates that the concept will enter into production.

Nope. Not just a concept. From the moment we all saw the prototype we were committed to making this a reality… pic.twitter.com/SJ9oHjrLOL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 20, 2023

In his social media post, Anand Mahindra wrote, that from the moment there was the prototype the company was committed to making it a reality. “Nope. Not just a concept. From the moment we all saw the prototype we were committed to making this a reality," Mahindra wrote in his X (Previously Twitter) post, along with a video demonstrating the offroading capability of the pure electric prototype.

The newly unveiled Mahindra Thar.e concept is based on the automaker's INGLO P1 EV platform instead of the ladder frame chassis that underpins the internal combustion engine-powered Thar SUV. This new platform is dedicated to electric vehicles and is claimed to enhance the rigidity of the vehicle as well as offering significantly higher safety for the occupants. Also, this platform claims to offer a long range for the EV, thanks to its capability to accommodate a large battery pack.

The Mahindra Thar.e electric SUV is expected to play a key role in the brand's Born Electric range of electric cars that the auto company plans to introduce later this decade. Also, the homegrown automaker aims to become a major player in the country's electric car market by producing two lakh units of EVs between 2027 and 2029.

