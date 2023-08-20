HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Thar.e Ev Won't Be Just A Concept, Confirms Anand Mahindra

Thar.e won't be just a concept, confirms Anand Mahindra

Mahindra has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs in the global automotive sector with its recently unveiled Thar.e EV concept which previews a full-grown five-door ure electric iteration of the internal combustion engine-powered Thar SUV. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has now confirmed that it will not just remain as a showcase prototype but will enter production in the near future.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2023, 17:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra Thar.e EV concept previewed a full-grown five-door pure electric iteration of the internal combustion engine-powered Thar SUV.
Mahindra Thar.e EV concept previewed a full-grown five-door pure electric iteration of the internal combustion engine-powered Thar SUV.

While unveiling the Mahindra Thar.e EV concept, the automaker hinted that it would enter production in 2025. Anand Mahindra has not shared any such timeframe for the production of the Thar.e electric SUV, but his social media post indicates that the concept will enter into production.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar.e electric SUV concept makes global debut with looks more rugged than Thar

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
₹15 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
₹ 15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

In his social media post, Anand Mahindra wrote, that from the moment there was the prototype the company was committed to making it a reality. “Nope. Not just a concept. From the moment we all saw the prototype we were committed to making this a reality," Mahindra wrote in his X (Previously Twitter) post, along with a video demonstrating the offroading capability of the pure electric prototype.

Watch: Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV: The future of off-road SUVs?

The newly unveiled Mahindra Thar.e concept is based on the automaker's INGLO P1 EV platform instead of the ladder frame chassis that underpins the internal combustion engine-powered Thar SUV. This new platform is dedicated to electric vehicles and is claimed to enhance the rigidity of the vehicle as well as offering significantly higher safety for the occupants. Also, this platform claims to offer a long range for the EV, thanks to its capability to accommodate a large battery pack.

The Mahindra Thar.e electric SUV is expected to play a key role in the brand's Born Electric range of electric cars that the auto company plans to introduce later this decade. Also, the homegrown automaker aims to become a major player in the country's electric car market by producing two lakh units of EVs between 2027 and 2029.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2023, 17:32 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Thar Mahindra Thar EV Thar EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 299 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Car Vacuum Cleaner - PESOMA Portable & Corded High Power for Car Cleaning Car Accessories, DC 12V, 120W 5.5 KPA, Vacuum Cleaner for Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vacuum Cleaner for Car Cleaning(OCV)
Rs. 1,189 Rs. 3,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.