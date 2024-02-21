HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Thailand Approves Incentives For Companies Transitioning To Evs

Thailand approves incentives for companies transitioning to EVs

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2024, 10:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Companies buying vehicles manufactured domestically will be able to deduct expenses of two times the actual price of the vehicles, without a price cei
...
EV
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
EV
File photo used for representational purpose.

Thailand has approved incentives for companies to transition their commercial fleets of large trucks and buses to battery electric vehicles, the government said on Wednesday.

Also on offer are cash grants for EV battery cell manufacturers, the government said, adding the policies would reinforce Thailand's status as an EV manufacturing hub. "This will significantly increase the adoption of electric trucks and buses, reduce pollution from the transportation and manufacturing sectors, and support companies' moves to reach their net-zero targets," the government said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
64.8 kWh 172 Kmph 418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
39.2 kWh 167 kmph 452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
64kWh 160 Kmph 350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
69 kWh 170 Kmph 420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
50 kWh 400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details

The support for companies will come in the form of special tax deduction granted to eligible companies, effective until December 2025, it said.

Companies buying vehicles manufactured domestically will be able to deduct expenses of two times the actual price of the vehicles, without a price ceiling being set. For the purchases of imported vehicles, the deduction will be equal to 1.5 times the actual price of the vehicles.

Last year, Thailand approved a drawn down subsidy package for its booming electric vehicle industry, as the top regional auto hub looks to continue its strong EV sales momentum while balancing budgetary support.

By 2030, Thailand aims to convert 30% of its annual production of 2.5 million vehicles into EVs, according to a government plan.

Tax cuts and subsidies rolled out by Thailand have already drawn a raft of Chinese carmakers, including BYD and Great Wall Motor have committed to invest $1.44 billion in new production facilities in Southeast Asia's second largest economy.

For decades, the world's 10th largest auto manufacturing economy has been dominated by Japanese firms such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co, which use Thailand as a major export base.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2024, 10:58 AM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle electric car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.