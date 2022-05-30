Tesla EV owners race in wild pursuit, competing to use maximum superchargers

Tesla electric car owners are having a unique kind of competition among them. The Tesla EV owners are trying to use a maximum number of superchargers. Some of them have already visited over 1,500s of superchargers in North America already. A report by Wall Street Journal claims there is no end date for this competition. Interestingly, the winners of this competition won't receive any prize as well. It's just about increasing the tally of visiting Tesla supercharger stations.

When someone stops using any supercharger, he or she loses the game. The only way to grab titles is to continue using the superchargers. Also, one can win this game temporarily. WSJ even reports some of the Tesla owners have driven more than 10,000 miles in the process and visited more than 80 stations at a stretch.

The report claims that one of the Tesla owners from Seattle has been to more than 1,620 superchargers. Overall, it has been a wild pursuit for the participating Tesla electric car owners in North America, who have been playing this 'Charge at them all’ game.

Tesla superchargers are the EV charging stations that allow fast charging to the Tesla EV owners against a charge. In some countries, Tesla has opened their supercharging stations for other automakers' electric vehicles as well. However, majorly, the superchargers are meant for providing charging opportunities to the Tesla electric cars only.

After recently expanding the supercharger pilot program for non-Tesla electric vehicle owners, the Tesla supercharger network has currently become the largest 150 kW+ public fast-charging network for EVs in Europe overnight.

