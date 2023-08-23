Tata Punch EV spotted ahead of launch, gets interior from Tiago EV

Tata Motors is currently the biggest electric four-wheeler manufacturer in the Indian market. Currently, they are selling the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The brand will soon launch the electric version of the Punch. Now, the electric micro-SUV has been spotted while it was recharging at a charging station.

Tata Motors has made a few cosmetic changes to the exterior of the Punch. The bumper will be a bit different as it will house the charging flap and it can get the tri-arrow elements just like Tata is using on Tiago EV's front bumper.

There are no changes on the side apart from the different set of alloy wheels. The rear is also expected to look the same apart from a slightly different rear bumper design. Tata will incorporate blue elements so that the Punch EV's exterior looks slightly different.

The interior will also receive a major design language so that it is now EV-friendly. It will come with a rotary gear dial just like Tata is using on other electric vehicles. The manual parking brake will be replaced with an electronic unit. The instrument cluster will be updated so that it shows EV-related information such as range, battery status, regeneration etc.

The previous spy shots of the Tata Punch EV revealed that it will come with rear disc brakes as well.

The blue accents will be carried forward to the interior as well. There will be blue surrounds around the AC vents and blue stitching on the steering wheel and seats. Speaking of seats, Tata will offer leatherette seats on the top-end variants of the Punch.

It is also expected that the Punch EV will also come with an electric sunroof on some variants. Tata recently added a sunroof to the Punch with CNG variants.

As of now, the battery specs are not revealed. However, it is expected that Tata will use the same Ziptron technology that is doing duty on the rest of the electric vehicles of the manufacturer. Tata can also offer two battery pack sizes with the Punch EV, just like they do with the Tiago EV and Nexon EV.

