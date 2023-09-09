Tata Nexon EV facelift bookings open. How to book the electric SUV

Tata Motors has officially opened the booking process for the Nexon EV facelift from today. The new avatar of the Nexon EV made its debut earlier this week with massive updates in its design, features and performance. Tata Motors will announce the pricing of the electric SUV on September 14, the same day when the carmaker will also launch the 2023 Nexon facelift. The new Nexon EV, which will renew rivalry with the likes of Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV, can be booked for a token amount of ₹21,000.

The 2023 Nexon EV can be booked online or through Tata Motors dealers across India. For online bookings, one needs to go to the carmaker's official website on electric vehicles. It offers to pick your choice of variant, colour and persona for the new Nexon EV.

Tata Motors has changed the trim and variant names of the new Nexon EV. It will be available in two broad trims called the Mid Range and Long Range. There are five variants to choose from, including Creative+. Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered and Empowered+. The Nexon EV facelift is offered in seven exterior colours, including dual-tone options, across variants. There are new colour options like Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean and Daytona Gray. The dual-tone options will come with the choice of roof colour being either in white or black.

Tata Nexon EV facelift comes powered by a new Gen2 electric motor which is more powerful than the previous one. The electric SUV can now generate 142.6 bhp of power and and 215 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds and has a top speed of 150 kmph. The drive range of the electric SUV has also increased. The Mid Range claims to offer up to 325 kms of range without the need to recharge, while the Long Range variant promises a range of 465 kms, 12 kms more than before.

First Published Date: