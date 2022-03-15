Tata Motors to deliver 250 electric cars to Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility

Tata Motors on Tuesday has announced that it has received an order for 250 electric cars from Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (AMGM). The automaker will supply 175 units of the Tata Nexon EV and 75 Tigoir EVs to individual customers. The homegrown automaker has said that it will deliver 101 electric cars in the first phase of the order, which include 70 Nexon EVs and 31 Tigor EVs.

The remaining EVs will be delivered in the second phase.

Speaking about the order, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said that this order would set an example for the other states to adopt electric mobility.

Tata Motors currently is at the top position in the electric car market, thanks to the Nexon EV. The automaker claims that it had an 87 per cent market share in the electric car segment in India in the first 11 months of the current financial year.

Tata Nexon EV comes as not only the most successful electric car from the brand but the bestselling electric car in India as well. The electric SUV offers a 312 km range on a single charge. It gets a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The Tata Tigor EV comes with a Global NCAP four-star safety rating and it promises a 306 km range on a single charge. Tigor EV gets power from a 26-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and churns out a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. The all-electric sedan is capable of accelerating 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Both the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV come equipped with the automaker's Ziptron technology. Both these electric cars are equipped with fast charging technology.

