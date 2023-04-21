Taiwan's Gogoro to begin battery-swapping operations in India on April 25

Taiwanese electric mobility giant Gogoro has announced that it will commence its battery-swapping operations in India on April 25, 2023. The company will inaugurate its maiden battery-swapping station called ‘GoStations’ in Gurugram, Haryana. The company also plans to flag off the Gogoro SmartScooters under the partnership with Zypp Electric at the event. Gogoro announced its plans to enter the Indian market last year and even plans to invest in developing the battery-swapping infrastructure in India.

Gogoro says that its unique battery-swapping technology has completed more than 450 million battery swaps globally through GoStations, and it is bringing this proven technology now to the Indian market. The company has already announced plans of investing about $2.5 billion in the market here along with Belrise to set up the battery-swapping charging infrastructure in Maharashtra.

Moreover, Gogoro has partnered with food ordering and delivery platform Zomato to supply its electric two-wheelers and battery-swapping network for last-mile deliveries. Zomato plans to move to 100 per cent EV-based deliveries by 2030 and this association will play a vital role in the same.

Furthermore, Gogoro is expected to introduce its electric scooters in India for the masses as part of its future business strategy. The manufacturer recently homologated its 2 Series electric scooter range that packs a 7.2 kW motor with a range of 85 km on the standard model and 94 km (IDC) on the Plus version. We expect to hear more about Gogoro’s plans for India including new products and battery-swapping infrastructure at the upcoming event.

