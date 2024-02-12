Skoda Enyaq is all set to be launched on February 27. Check details

Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the Enyaq in India on February 27, 2024, marking the company's foray into the EV segment in India. The e-SUV was first showcased at the Bharat Global Mobility Expo, meanwhile earlier in December the vehicle was seen being tested on Indian roads.

The Enyaq will be the first Ev for Skoda Auto India. It is expected to be offered in the Enyaq 80 form which gets a 77 kWh battery pack delivering a W

Unveiled globally in 2022, the Enyaq is set to arrive in India through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route, leveraging Skoda's MEB platform, shared with its counterpart, the Volkswagen ID.4, which is also slated for an Indian debut in the near future.

With a wheelbase measuring 2,765 mm and dimensions of 4,648 mm in length, 1,877 mm in width, and 1,618 mm in height, the Enyaq offers a spacious yet compact profile, distinguishing itself from Skoda's flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, with its two-row configuration.

In terms of design, the Enyaq boasts distinctive features such as an illuminated grille, sweptback LED headlamps, contrast black inserts, and aero-inspired alloy wheels. Also up for offer are wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, Skoda lettering and a number plate recess on the tailgate, integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the Enyaq is expected to offer a suite of modern amenities including an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), 360-degree camera, dual all-digital displays, and a multifunction steering wheel.

Globally, the Enyaq is offered in five trim levels. however in India the EV is anticipated to be available in India in the Enyaq 80 variant, equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack delivering a WLTP claimed range of 500 km. Powered by a rear-mounted electric motor, the Enyaq 80 offers a maximum power output of 200 bhp and peak torque of 310 Nm, enabling swift acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

