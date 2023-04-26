Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Skoda Elroq, Enyaq Iv, Enyaq Coupe And Vision 7s Electric Cars To Launch By 2026

Skoda to step out and hits big with EVs, plans six new models by 2026

Skoda Auto has announced that they plan to launch six new electric vehicles in the global market by 2026. The brand recently gave a glimpse of what they will look like and even revealed the name of one of the models. The new models will belong to different segments and all these models will bear the brand's new design philosophy which is called Modern Solid.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 15:12 PM
Follow us on:
View all Images
Skoda plans to launch six new electric vehicles by 2026. All of them will have different body styles.

Skoda's new electric compact SUV

A sketch of Skoda's Urban SUV.

The first one will be a new small SUV which will measure 4.2 metres in length. The interior space will be on par with the larger traditional Scala hatchback. With a likely price tag of around €25,000, this car is expected to significantly boost electrification, and not only in the Czech Republic. The new model will be launched in 2025.

Skoda Elroq

A design sketch of Skoda Elroq.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Superb
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda New-octavia
₹25.99 - 29.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Kodiaq
₹34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Skoda Elroq will be an electric alternative to the traditional Karoq SUV. The compact SUV segment is one of the most important in Europe and elsewhere, and with an electric model of this class, Škoda wants to offer customers a little something extra.

Enyaq iV SUV and Enyaq Coupé iV in 2025

A sketch of Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe SUV.

Skoda is also working on a modernized version of the Enyaq iV SUV and Enyaq Coupé iV. In 2025 they will get a makeover in the Modern Solid design language.

An electric estate in 2026

A sketch of an electric estate vehicle from Skoda.

In 2026, Skoda wants to roll out an estate which will be around 4.6 metres long. It will be an alternative to the Czech carmaker’s long-standing bestseller, the Octavia. Despite being a compact estate, the car will offer the space and quality of a mid-range car.

Skoda Vision 7S-based large SUV in 2026

A sketch of a new electric SUV based on Skoda Vision 7S.

Skoda is also working on a large SUV that will be based on the Vision 7S that unveiled the new design language to the public back in August 2022. It will measure around 4.9 metres in length. The manufacturer says that one of the best features of the brand’s largest model will be its huge interior space.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 14:38 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto electric vehicles EV Enyaq Enyaq Coupe Elroq Vision 7S
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS