Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Revolt RV400 rivaling Tork Kratos electric bike to launch on this date

Revolt RV400 rivaling Tork Kratos electric bike to launch on this date

Customers of Tork Kratos electric bike will be able to book the EV via the company's official website, while the deliveries of the motorcycle are expected to begin from around March this year.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 01:53 PM
The Tork Kratos was earlier codenamed T6X and has been undergoing tests for the last couple of years.

Tork Motors finally has a launch date for its much awaited Kratos electric motorcycle. The nameplate for the new EV was announced just recently, while the motorcycle is claimed to be under development from quite sometime now. 

The Pune-based EV maker will roll out the prices for the new Kratos electric bike on the Republic day (26th of this month).

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹ 64,990 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The company will also commence the bookings for the new EV on the same day. Customers will be able to book the motorcycle via the online portal (company's official website), while the deliveries of the motorcycle are expected to begin from around March this year.

(Also Read: Tork T6X renamed as ‘Kratos’ electric bike, launch later in January)

The Torq Kratos comes based on the T6X concept model which was showcased back in September 2016. The company has also said that the motorcycle has gone through a thorough development cycle and it has left no stones unturned to make sure that the customers get a well engineered product. The EV maker also claims that Kratos is India’s first indigenously designed and engineered motorcycle to go on sale. 

Kratos will come kitted with the company's in-house home-built operating system, called TIROS. In addition, the motorcycle will source power from Tork's in-house developed battery and axial flux motor, making it a completely India-made product. Its performance will be comparable to a 150cc-160cc sports commuter motorcycles present in India.

(Also Read: WardWizard Mobility, maker of Joy e-bike, sells 3,860 units of EVs in December)

As far as the launch price is concerned, expect the model to go on sale in India in the price range of 1.20 lakh to 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of other battery-powered motorcycles including the Revolt RV400. 

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 01:53 PM IST
TAGS: Revolt RV400 Tork Tork Kratos Kratos electric bike electric motorcycle Kratos electric motorcycle Kratos EV Tork EV EV Mobility
Related Stories
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
12 Jan 2022
Exclusive: India's first electric cruiser bike Komaki Ranger to launch this week
18 Jan 2022
Honda Shine becomes first 125 cc bike to hit one-crore customers milestone
18 Jan 2022
Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure bikes launched: Price, features, specs
14 Jan 2022
After Ather, Hero MotoCorp to invest in Gogoro's EV battery swap technology
19 Jan 2022
2023 Volkswagen Amarok teased again, showing off its off-road capabilities
15 Jan 2022
Cyborg unveils Bob-e electric dirt bike in India
14 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS