Revolt RV400 BRZ launched at 1.34 lakh, gets up to 150 km of range

Revolt Motors has launched a new variant of their RV400 electric motorcycle. It is called RV400 BRZ and has an introductory price of ₹1.34 lakh ex-showroom, India. Revolt RV400 BRZ will be offered in five colour schemes – Lunar Green, Pacific Blue, Dark Silver, Rebel Red, and Cosmic Black.

The electric motorcycle is powered by a 72V, 3.24 KWH Lithium-Ion battery pack. There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, Normal and Sport. The claimed riding range in these modes are 150 km, 100 km and 80 km respectively. The battery pack takes 3 hours to go from 0 to 75 per cent whereas a full charge takes 4.5 hours. There is also regenerative braking on offer to enhance the range. Revolt offers a combi-braking system, side-stand cut-off and a digital instrument cluster that shows speed, battery level, riding mode, and temperature.

The new BRZ variant is a result of Revolt's in-depth study of the needs and preferences of the riders, said Mrs. Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited. She added, “With the RV400 BRZ, we are offering a ride that seamlessly combines elegance and ease, offering a superb yet affordable motoring experience. Engineered for the modern rider, BRZ is a result of our in-depth study into the needs and preferences of riders who are motorcycling enthusiasts. We recognize that while technology can enhance the riding experience, not every rider requires an extensive array of features. Our commitment to putting riders first led us to create the RV400 BRZ, addressing the gap in the market for those seeking an affordable yet exhilarating biking experience. Our focus on providing value and a thrilling ride experience is at the heart of this model, making sustainable mobility a reality for more riders."

