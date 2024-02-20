Renault Kwid-based Dacia Spring EV to break cover tomorrow: Key things to expect

Dacia is all set to take the wrap off its Spring EV on 21st February , giving us a preview of what we can expect from the Renault Kwid EV. The current generation Dacia Spring EV and Renault Kwid EV are presently on sale across the world. However, the French auto giant has not brought the Kwid EV here, despite showing the car as a Renault K-ZEV concept at the Auto Expo 2020.

Despite the Kwid being one of the most successful cars from the auto giant in India, Renault is yet to bring the all-electric version of the small hatchback. Renault has revealed its intention to bring the Kwid EV to India. The auto giant has previously revealed that it is working on an electric car that will come based on the CMF-A platform. The electric car is expected to launch sometime in 2024 or 2025. However, the auto company didn't reveal the exact timeframe of the launch of this car. Also, Renault hinted that it aims to achieve 55-60 per cent localisation for its electric car in an attempt to keep the pricing of the EV affordable for mass buyers.

Here is what we can expect from the Kwid-based Dacia Spring EV.

Revamped styling

Expect the electric hatchback to come with revamped styling without hurting the basic silhouette of the car. There would be a revised headlamp cluster with LED lamps and integrated LED daytime running lights sporting a refreshed motif. The front and rear bumpers too could come with a revamped appearance. Also, the small electric hatchback would continue to carry the micro-SUV-like appearance. Moving to the back, the updated electric hatchback would come with revised LED taillights.

New features inside cabin

Expect the interior of the upcoming iteration of the electric hatchback to get some redesigning effort. It could feature a restyled instrument cluster and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with a wide range of features and a host of connectivity options. Seat and upholstery would remain the same, while the rest of the cabin too would come carrying the outgoing model's layout.

Improved range

Globally, the Dacia Spring EV or the Renault Kwid EV comes equipped with a 26.8 kWh battery pack that helps the electric motor to produce 43 bhp peak power and 125 Nm of maximum torque. This battery pack can be charged from 0-80 per cent in less than an hour with a 30kW DC fast charger and promises a range of up to 230 km on a single charge. Expect the upcoming model to offer an improved range.

First Published Date: