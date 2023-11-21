Orxa Mantis performance electric motorcycle launched in India at 3.60 lakh, pre-bookings open

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up Orxa Energies has announced the launch of its Mantis performance electric motorcycle. The new Orxa Mantis is priced at ₹3.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) including the 1.3 kW charger. This is the new mid-segment naked electric motorcycle to go on sale and will take on the Ultraviolette F77. Orxa has opened order books for a token of ₹10,000 and deliveries will begin from April 2024 onwards.