Orxa Mantis performance electric motorcycle launched in India at 3.60 lakh, pre-bookings open

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up Orxa Energies has announced the launch of its Mantis performance electric motorcycle. The new Orxa Mantis is priced at ₹3.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) including the 1.3 kW charger. This is the new mid-segment naked electric motorcycle to go on sale and will take on the Ultraviolette F77. Orxa has opened order books for a token of ₹10,000 and deliveries will begin from April 2024 onwards.