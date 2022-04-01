One Moto India opens its first experience hub in Hyderabad. 

One Moto India has announced the launch of its first experience hub in the country located in Hyderabad, Telangana. The new facility will be run and managed by MCube Automotives, and will serve as an experiential hub for the customers to take a closer look at the company's' product line.

The new facility has been established at Manikonda-Raidurgam Road in Hyderabad. It was launched in presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce I&C and Information Technology – Government of Telangana.

“It has been a very fast paced shot span journey until now from the brand launch, and the brand only aspires to go more aggressive from here. While operating in the EV industry we figured that it is not about only product introduction. Since, the industry is still very nascent and the end customer holds little idea on the EV technology it is important to build the foundation and work towards spreading knowledge and awareness, said" Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz, Founder & Promoter of One Moto India.

The new facility houses all the three electric vehicles by the company including Commuta, Byka and Electa. The range for these electric vehicles start from ₹1,30,000 for Commuta and extends up to ₹1,99,999 for Electa. While the Byka has been placed at ₹1,91,000. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

“The customer needs to get familiar with the EVs and then understand the product quality in order to be able to make an informed decision. With the same thought in mind we decided to launch the Experience Hub, with the first one in our Indian HQ city, Hyderabad," Riyaz added.

First Published Date: