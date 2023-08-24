Ola Electric trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure & M1 Cyber Racer e-motorcycle names

Ola Electric announced its next phase of product strategy earlier this month, which involves bringing a new lineup of electric motorcycles to the market. Designed by veteran designer Kripa Ananthan and the team, the new range of e-motorcycle concepts now seems to have a name. Ola Electric has trademarked the M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure, M1 Cyber Racer and Diamond Head names, which will most likely be used for the upcoming electric motorcycles.

Ola Electric unveiled four electric motorcycle concepts on August 15 comprising the Cruiser, Adventure, Roadster and Diamondhead. The Ola M1 Adventure will most likely be the name of the adventure motorcycle, while the M1 Cruiser will be that for the cruiser. The Ola M1 Cyber Racer could be the name of the upcoming roadster, which arrived as a working prototype at the event. Lastly, Ola is likely to retain the Diamond Head name for its supersport equivalent, which the company says will redefine the idea of a fully-faired motorcycle.

The Ola M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure, M1 Cyber Racer and Diamond Head names will most likely be used for the brand's upcoming electric motorcycles

All e-motorcycles will use a newly developed frame with the battery as a stress member. The company has not revealed any specifications yet but Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO - Ola Electric confirmed that the electric motorcycles will get the largest powertrain ever seen on an Indian electric two-wheeler.

At present, the Ultraviolette F77 gets the largest electric motor on a two-wheeler with its PMS motor churning out 29 kW (38.8 bhp) and 95 Nm, while a 10.3 kWh battery pack offers a range of 307 km on a single charge.

The upcoming Ola Electric motorcycles are at least a year from production with the models set to arrive sometime in 2024. The bikes are currently in the prototype stage and will undergo several tests over the next few months. The upcoming electric motorcycles will be the first of their kind from an Indian manufacturer. Apart from Ultraviolette, Ola’s upcoming range will also face competition from Tork Motors, Zero Motorcycles (to be introduced by Hero MotoCorp by 2025) as well as the new TVS X electric maxi-scooter.

