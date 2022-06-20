Ola Electric teases its first electric car; likely to launch in 2023

Ola Electric will reveal more details about its upcoming electric car on August 15, the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has said.

Ola Electric gave a sneak-peak into its upcoming electric four-wheeler during the Ola customer day at the Ola Futurefactory which was attended by its 50,000 customers. The vehicle which is still under development will likely see a launch in 2023. The company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that more details about the product will be revealed on August 15 this year. He also committed to develop the best product for the customers in the electric vehicle segment.

The teaser video gives a little hint at the look and feel of the Ola Electric four-wheeler, showing off its Red hue, sleek LED DRLs, the front and rear designs and a bit of the side profiled in small glances. Both the front and rear portions of the electric four-wheeler feature the ‘Ola’ logo.

The Ola Electric four-wheeler is not a complete surprise as the company has previously talked about building electric cars. Aggarwal had earlier mentioned about the company looking to foray into the electric four-wheeler segment. Earlier in May, it was reported that the EV maker is looking for a base to set up its electric four-wheeler and battery cells plant. It will require around 1,000 acres of land for the EV four-wheeler factory, which is almost double that of the FutureFactory where it currently builds S1 Pro electric scooters.

Ola Electric currently sells S1 and S1 Pro electric two-wheelers that are built at its Futurefactory. On the sidelines of the Ola customer day, the company launched a new over-the-air MoveOS 2 update for its S1 Pro electric scooter customers across the country.

The company's latest MoveOS 2 software will allow owners to access their EVs from distance through the Ola Electric Companion app. They will be able to lock, unlock and open the boot of the e-scooter with the touch of a button. They will also be able to access vehicle metrics such as range across modes, charge status, and odometer reading, among others.

