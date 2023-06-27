Okinawa rival e-Sprinto to expand presence in Assam with 10 showrooms by August

Delhi-based electric two-wheeler start-up e-Sprinto has announced its plans to expand its presence in the North East and will open 10 new showrooms in Assam by August this year. The Okinawa rival aims to capitalise on the state’s “increasing adoption of electric vehicles and its potential as a thriving market." e-Sprinto earlier announced plans to launch four e-scooters in 2023.

e-Sprinto will collaborate with local partners to open new showrooms and create business opportunities for the locals. The first two showrooms in Assam will pop up in Guwahati, the largest city in the state, followed by outlets in other parts as well. The company plans to offer service and maintenance infrastructure for EVs in Assam with its presence.

e-Sprinto previously announced plans to sell over 10,000 electric two-wheelers in FY2024

Commenting on the expansion plan, Atul Gupta, Co-founder & Director - e-Sprinto, said “Our foray into Assam will mark a significant milestone for e-Sprinto as we set our sights on conquering the Northeast market. Assam’s growing interest in electric vehicles and its potential as a thriving market aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable, performance-oriented, and sustainable electric two-wheelers. By bringing our cutting-edge electric two-wheelers to the region, we are empowering customers to embrace eco-friendly transportation options while also curbing harmful emissions in an ecologically sensitive zone. With each showroom, we aim to strengthen our commitment to Assam and contribute towards the state’s vision of a greener future."

e-Sprinto plans to retail its B2B and B2C products from under the same showroom floors. The company’s lineup includes models such as the e-Sprinto BB low-speed EV as well as the e-Sprinto HS and Amery high-speed electric scooters. The e-Sprinto Amery was launched earlier this year priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The new offering promises 140 km on a single charge with a top speed of 65 kmph. The 60V 50AH lithium-ion NMC battery pack takes about four hours to charge from 0-100 per cent. e-Sprinto aims to sell 10,000 EVs in India by the end of FY2024.

