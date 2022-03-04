Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles New Mg Zs Ev To Get I Smart Technology, Will Come With Over 75 Connected Feature

New MG ZS EV to get i-Smart technology, will come with over 75 connected feature

New MG ZS EV to come with Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP) subscription model.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 01:46 PM
The 2022 MG ZS EV will come with a tab-like touchscreen infotainment screen.

MG Motor India on Friday has announced that its upcoming updated ZS EV pure electric SUV will come with i-Smart technology that will offer over 75 connected features. The new Mg ZS EV is also claimed to be coming with Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP) subscription model. MG Motor India is slated to launch the new ZS EV in India on 7th March.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Zs Ev
Electric|Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric|Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc|Electric|Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The carmaker has teased the infotainment system of the electric SUV ahead of its launch.

(Also Read: 2022 MG ZS EV, with significant updates, to launch on this date)

The MG ZS EV is one of the few electric cars available in the Indian market and it competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona EV. The British carmaker has updated the ZS EV and it has been already launched in the UK. The updated ZS EV is expected to hit Indian showrooms soon.

The new MG ZS EV comes with a restyled appearance that makes it visually more appealing compared to the outgoing model. Also, it has received a host of changes inside the cabin. One of them is an updated touchscreen infotainment system at the centre console with a tab-like display. It gets a host of connected features, claims MG. For these connected services, the automaker has joined hands with Jio, Park+, MapMyIndia and Shortpedia. As MG claims, through these partnerships and the CaaP model, the new ZS EV will offer on-demand in-car services and subscriptions in utility and entertainment segments.

MG first launched the ZS EV in India in 2020. Considering the limited number of electric cars available in India, the ZS EV fared pretty well. However, with the increasing competition, MG aims to take the game up one notch with the upcoming updated ZS EV.

The new MG ZS EV is capable of running a 622 km range on a single charge and it is available in two different battery variants - 51 kWh and 73 kWh. The electric SUV churns out 156 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque. Also, it is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds. The SUV gets fast charging technology allowing 80 per cent charge in one hour.

 

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 12:41 PM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor India MG ZS EV ZS EV connected car electric car electric SUv electric vehicle ev electric mobility
Related Stories
MG offers free charging to ZS EV customers for a limited period
25 Feb 2022
MG Motor retails over 4,500 units in February, all eyes now on updated ZS EV
01 Mar 2022
EV maker OSM to supply 1,500 electric three-wheelers to logistics provider
25 Feb 2022
Toyota gears up to launch its first EV bZ4X with safer, longer-lasting battery
28 Feb 2022
Kia reveals its 2030 roadmap, to have 14 battery electric models by 2027
03 Mar 2022
MG Motor India plans fund-raising for EV push, plans to install 1,000 chargers
04 Mar 2022
Hero MotoCorp to launch its first EV in March, plans a range of premium products
27 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS