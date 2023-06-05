Guess how much CO2 have MG ZS EVs saved so far in India?

MG ZS EVs have cumulatively clocked over 19 crore kilometers so far
The OEM claims that this has helped save 27 million kgs of carbon dioxide
This is an average of 144.9 grams of CO2 per kilometres
MG ZS EV was first launched in the country back in late 2019
It comes with a 50.3kWH advanced battery pack
It is claimed to deliver a range of 461 kilometers on a single charge
Its electric motor delivers a power output of 176PS
The electric car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds
The carmaker offers the pure electric SUV with six charging options