Guess how much CO2 have MG ZS EVs saved so far in India?

Published Jun 05, 2023

MG ZS EVs have cumulatively clocked over 19 crore kilometers so far

The OEM claims that this has helped save 27 million kgs of carbon dioxide

This is an average of 144.9 grams of CO2 per kilometres

MG ZS EV was first launched in the country back in late 2019

It comes with a 50.3kWH advanced battery pack 

It is claimed to deliver a range of 461 kilometers on a single charge

Its electric motor delivers a power output of 176PS 

The electric car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds

 The carmaker offers the pure electric SUV with six charging options
