New Delhi EV Policy will focus on charging infra, purchase incentives

The national capital is gearing up to launch its new EV Policy after the 2020 policy expired on August 8 and was extended by the government. Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra has said that the new EV Policy will place focus on strengthening the charging infrastructure and expanding the financing basket for rolling out purchase incentives, thus encouraging EV adoption by commuters.

Updated on: 29 Aug 2023, 12:38 PM
Speaking at a summit on clean transport organised by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) along with the Indian G20 Secretariat on Monday, Kundra said that the government is targeting electrification of at least 80 per cent of the bus fleet by 2025. The next EV Policy will also target newer vehicle segments such as light and medium-duty trucks or goods vehicles that carry out intra-city operations. "For instance, garbage tippers or tankers or even school buses," he said.

