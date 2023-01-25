Mumbai International Airport inducts 45 MG ZS EVs to its fleet

In a bid to achieve net zero emissions, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has inducted 45 MG ZS EV SUVs in its fleet. The Mumbai International Airport aims to improve its practices for sustainable aviation and the move is in line with the airport’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint. CSMIA says it plans to replace all of its internal combustion engine-powered vehicles with EVs as part of its Operational Net Zero mission by 2029.

While 45 MG ZS EV SUVs have been inducted this month, CSMIA aims to deploy 60 more electric vehicles in the next financial year (FY2024) that will extend to ambulances, forward command post, security and airside operations and maintenance utility vehicles. The other vehicles will be replaced in a phase-wise manner, the airport said in a statement.

Also Read : Mumbai International Airport launches FASTag-based car parking at Terminal 2

The Mumbai International Airport ground staff flags off the MG ZS EV at Airside

Speaking on the occasion, CSMIA’s spokesperson said, “With every green program that the airport initiates, it brings us a great sense of delight to be able to contribute to the aviation industry’s journey towards attaining a sustainable future. It is a great honour for CSMIA to be achieving key milestones that indicate the reduction of carbon emissions under its Environment Social and Governance (ESG) policy commitments. As a responsible airport service provider, CSMIA strives to reduce its impact on the environment. Switching to electric vehicles will help to reduce carbon emissions, thereby lowering the airport's carbon footprint. CSMIA takes pride in its vision and mission to create an ecosystem that is centred to fast-track its journey towards carbon neutrality."

CSMIA has also announced it plans to engage with stakeholders at the airport and urge them to switch to electric vehicles as well in a bid to achieve the Operational Net Zero goal by 2029. The Mumbai International Airport was recently recognised as the ‘Best Sustainable Airport of the Year’ by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

Also Read : Mumbai airport installs DC EV fast charging points, parking fees to be adjusted

The electric vehicle fleet inducted at the Mumbai International Airport

In order to make the premises more friendly for electric vehicles, the Mumbai International Airport recently commissioned 12 DC fast chargers at different locations. This includes a DC fast charger at P1 - Multi-level Car Parking (MCLP) at Terminal 1, P5 MCLP at Terminal 2, and Airside of CSMIA. The authorities say that this initiative will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent.

First Published Date: