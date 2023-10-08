MG ZS EV faces severe malfunction leaving man stuck inside the running SUV

A British man has claimed that he was kidnapped by his MG ZS EV while driving home from work. BBC has reported that the man from Glasgow in the UK was driving his MG ZS electric SUV when it suddenly started acting weirdly. The electric SUV was reportedly running at a speed of 48 kmph and was facing severe malfunction, resulting in grinding noises coming from the brake pads. The brakes of the SUV were reportedly not working during the incident.

The report claims that the electric SUV was stuck at a speed of 48 kmph and a malfunctioning mechanism onboard prevented the driver from jumping out of the EV. The owner of the EV claimed that he could steer the vehicle but apparently was unable to bring it to a halt due to the malfunctioning brakes and other systems.

Watch: 2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review

After informing the emergency service, three police vehicles reportedly arrived and the police asked him to throw the key fob out of the SUV and long press the power button to switch the traction motor off. However, that didn't yield any results in favour of the driver. When attempts to bring the vehicle to a halt using normal methods failed, the police had the SUV crash into the back of one of their vans. This finally brought the EV to a standstill. An engineering team from MG Motor UK is reportedly inspecting the vehicle for faults.

In the event of normal brake failure, emergency braking using the electronic parking brake of the MG ZS EV can be performed by pulling and holding the EPB switch upward. However, it is not clear if the driver tried that process to stop the SUV or not. A car is after all a machine on wheels with hundreds of intricate components and technologies working in tandem. A glitch can happen and can result in such a condition. However, the man's claim that he was kidnapped by the vehicle was probably exaggerated.

