MG Motor's new electric car for India spotted testing ahead of debut

MG Motor is gearing up to debut its second electric car in India after the ZS EV soon. The carmaker is currently testing its electric vehicle, which will be much smaller than the ZS electric SUV, ahead of the much anticipated debut by early next year. The electric car was recently spotted testing on the roads of Gujarat, while revealing some of the key details about the upcoming EV. The new electric car is aimed at customers looking for small, affordable EVs in India.

09 Dec 2022, 09:18 AM
MG Motor's upcoming electric car based on Wuling Air EV was spotted testing on the roads of Vadodara in Gujarat recently. (Image courtesy: Facebook/Vishal Mevawala)
The test mule spotted testing in Vadodara appears to be a three-door model. The EV is likely to come with a light bar stretching the entire width of the rear section connecting the two taillights. It is also fitted with rectangular fog lamps and body-coloured bumpers.

The upcoming MG electric car would be a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Air EV. It is likely to be the smallest car on Indian roads as it stands 2,900 mm in length. The length of the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Tata Nano are 3,445 mm and 3,099 mm, respectively.

The upcoming MG electric car is expected to return a range between 200 kms and 300 kms on a single charge. This will make the car highly competitive against rivals like Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV. Expect the upcoming MG ZS EV to get power from a 20-25 kWh battery pack paired with a single front-axle fitted electric motor with a power output of around 68 hp.

MG Air EV is expected to come loaded with features. The car would get a dual-display touchscreen infotainment system made of two 10.25-inch panels powered by voice commands, which is quite similar to the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

While the size of the upcoming MG Air EV will be smaller than Tata Nano, it is unlikely to be priced below 10 lakh. However, it could be priced competitively to undercut Tata Tiago EV price, which is currently the most affordable electric car in India.

