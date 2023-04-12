MG Comet EV shows off its dual screens ahead of launch this month

MG Motor India has dropped a new teaser image for its upcoming Comet EV. The new teaser image reveals the dual screens on the dashboard of the car along with the Apple iPod-inspired steering wheel controls. The upcoming MG Comet EV will get two 10.25-inch digital screens for the instrument console and the infotainment system respectively, and the floating units will get customisable graphics as well.

The MG Comet EV’s floating screens are reminiscent of the ones seen on Mercedes-Benz cars and even the Mahindra XUV700. The infotainment system on the left comes with widgets of different dimensions while there will be three fully customisable packages as well to design the user interface as per the customer’s liking. The system will incorporate entertainment, navigation and connectivity. MG Motor India further revealed that the infotainment system will also come with features like voice command, in order to make it easy for drivers to access certain features without getting distracted.

Also Read : MG Comet EV, rival to Tata Tiago EV, to get iPod-inspired controls. Check it out

Teaser image of the steering wheel inside the upcoming MG Comet EV.

A lot of these controls will also be operable from the iPod-like steering-mounted controls visible in the image. The interior image also reveals the HVAC unit that gets dials for all three functions. The slender air vents also add a nice touch, given the small proportions of the car.

The MG Comet EV will be the brand’s most affordable electric vehicle in India and will take on the Tata Tiago EV upon arrival. The model will pack a 17.3 kWh battery pack promising a range of about 250 km on a single charge. It will get two driving modes - Normal and Sport - while the top speed will be restricted to 100 kmph. The two-door Comet has been designed for urban requirements and will primarily be a city car. The Comet EV is expected to go on sale on April 19, 2023.

First Published Date: