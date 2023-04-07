HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Comet Ev, Rival To Tiago Ev, To Get I Pod Inspired Controls. Check It Out

MG Comet EV, rival to Tiago EV, to get i-pod inspired controls. Check it out

MG Motor India is all set to launch the Comet EV in the car market here and this will be its second fully-electric vehicle, after the ZS EV. The MG Comet is being positioned as a viable city commute option for small families looking to switch to electric powetrain and while it is expected to be priced aggressively, will also boast of several tech-based features.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2023, 12:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Teaser image of the steering wheel inside the upcoming MG Comet EV.
Teaser image of the steering wheel inside the upcoming MG Comet EV.
Teaser image of the steering wheel inside the upcoming MG Comet EV.
Teaser image of the steering wheel inside the upcoming MG Comet EV.

MG Motor India on Friday released a teaser image which showcased the steering wheel design, complete with mounted controls. These controls appear to be heavily influenced from the controls on yesteryear i-Pod devices. The controls on the left appear to be for navigating through the infotainment display screens while the controls on the right are for controlling music and for voice commands. The layout itself appears to be a simple enough with a light colour theme.

The same teaser image also gives a glimpse of the infotainment screen which appears connected to the driver display unit. The circular control dials for the HVAC and the elongated AC vents are also visible. MG Motor India continues to emphasise on the tech-based features in its offerings and claims the Comet EV would be no different.

A look at the exterior of the MG Comet EV.
A look at the exterior of the MG Comet EV.
A look at the exterior of the MG Comet EV.
A look at the exterior of the MG Comet EV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Comet Ev
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

MG Comet EV could well be the most-affordable electric car in the Indian market upon its launch, a tag that currently belongs to the Tata Tiago EV. But apart from its pricing, a key factor among mass-market EV buyers, the MG Comet EV is likely to boast of several other highlights. With a 17.3 kWh battery pack at its core, the Comet EV is expected to have an ideal-condition range of up to 250 kms. There will also be two drive modes - Normal and Sport, while the top speed is at 100 kmph. The EV has a two-door design, wieghs just 815 kilos and access to rear seats would be through the folded front seats. The EV also has a fairly small road presence which means that it could be an ideal option for daily city commutes.

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2023, 12:43 PM IST
TAGS: Tiago EV MG Comet EV MG Motor India
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city