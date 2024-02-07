Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG Comet EV just got cheaper after a chunky price cut. Here's how much it costs

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Feb 2024, 10:19 AM
MG Motor India has reduced the price of the MG Comet EV significantly, ranging between ₹99,000 and ₹1.40 lakh.

If you are looking for an electric car but the price tags are bothering you, here is a good news for you. MG Motor India has reduced the pricing of its small electric car significantly, ranging between 99,000 and 1.40 lakh, which made the EV more affordable. Available in three trim options, the MG Comet EV now comes priced between 6.99 lakh and 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom), after the price cut.

The MG Comet EV's entry-level Pace trim has received a price cut of 99,000, bringing down the price from 7.98 lakh to 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-level Play and Plush trims have received a 1.40 price cut. The Play trim now comes priced at 7.88 lakh (ex-showroom), instead of 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-level Plush trim now comes priced at 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This means, the top-level trim of the small EV now undercuts the entire price range of the Tata Tiago EV.

Watch: MG Comet EV: First Drive Review

The SAIC-owned British car brand has been aiming to ramp up its passenger vehicle sales numbers in 2024. The price cut comes in an attempt to achieve that goal at a time when the demand for electric vehicles and personal mobility is increasing. Interestingly, the price reduction move from MG Motor India comes at a time when several automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors etc have announced price hikes attributing the rising production costs, owing to increasing costs of key raw materials.

The MG Comet EV comes powered by a 17.3 kWh battery pack, which enables the small electric car to run a range of 230 kilometres on a single charge. The battery pack is paired with a single electric motor fitted to the rear axle that churns out 41 bhp peak power and 110 Nm of maximum torque.

MG ZS EV too received a price cut

MG has reduced the price of its entire range of passenger vehicles, with the ZS EV receiving the largest reduction by up to 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The larger sibling of the MG Comet EV now comes priced between 18.98 lakh and 24.98 lakh (ex-showroom), after the price cut.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2024, 10:19 AM IST
