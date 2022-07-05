Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-Benz EQB to launch in India later this year, the third EQ model here

Mercedes-Benz EQB will join the other two EQ badged cars in India, EQC and EQS.
By : Updated on : 05 Jul 2022, 03:24 PM
Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV is expected to strengthen the German automaker's EV market footprint in India. (Mercedes-Benz)

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz aims to further strengthen its footprint in the Indian electric car market. The automaker has confirmed that it will launch the EQB compact luxury SUV later this year in India. Expect it to hit the Indian showrooms sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. This seven-seater EV debuted in the global market last year and it will join the EQS and EQC in the Indian market.

 

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 03:19 PM IST
