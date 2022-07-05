Mercedes-Benz EQB to launch in India later this year, the third EQ model here

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz aims to further strengthen its footprint in the Indian electric car market. The automaker has confirmed that it will launch the EQB compact luxury SUV later this year in India. Expect it to hit the Indian showrooms sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. This seven-seater EV debuted in the global market last year and it will join the EQS and EQC in the Indian market.