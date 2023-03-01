Matter launches Aera electric motorcycle in India, promises up to 150 km range

Gujarat-based EV startup Matter has finally launched its much-awaited electric motorcycle Aera in India today. The Matter Aera electric bike has four trim options: 4000, 5000, 5000+ and 6000+. The Aera 5000 is priced at ₹143,999, while the 5000+ is priced at ₹153,999. All variants except the 6000+ have a range of up to 125 km. The company claims the Aera 6000+ has a riding range of up to 150 km. Initially, Matter has launched the 5000 and 5000+ trims, while the other trims will be launched later.

Matter Aera comes as a naked motorcycle and brings many class-leading features. The most interesting USP about it is that Aera is the first-ever electric motorcycle in India that comes with a manual transmission, just like the conventional internal combustion engine-powered motorcycles.

Matter Aera was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, where it grabbed a lot of attention there with its eye-catching design and premium features like a 7.0-inch fully-digital LCD with 4G connectivity. It runs an Android-based operating system. This instrument cluster allows the rider to access functions like remote lock/unlock, geofencing, live location tracking, vehicle health monitoring and detailed ride statistics features. The Matter Aera comes with a proximity-based key fob and a passive keyless entry system allowing the rider to lock or unlock the vehicle by just approaching the bike.

The manufacturer claims that the Aera has seven distinctive features: a liquid-cooled motor, a manual gearbox, a liquid-cooled battery pack, a three-pin 5 Amp charger, double cradle chassis, and connected and intelligent technologies. The bike features a 07 lettering at the side panel, which denotes zero-emission technology and the abovementioned seven elements.

The bike gets a sharp and sculpted look. It features LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running light. The side cowls have been designed to give the bike aerodynamic efficiency. Other design elements include a motor guard resembling an engine guard of the traditional ICE bikes, split seats, LED taillight, and split grab rail for the pillion rider. Disc brakes on both front and rear wheels paired with single-channel ABS enhance the bike's riding safety.

