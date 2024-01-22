Mahindra's next range of EV details out. Check here

The electric vehicle (EV) segment in the country is gradually gathering pace in India and many manufacturers are only too keen to compete. Mahindra & Mahindra is one such brand that is looking to step out and play big.

Mahindra had unveiled its pure EV platform in August 2022 and had announced that a total of five EVs will be based out of the new platform. The first

Mahindra recently updated XUV400, which is now called XUV400 Pro. The next step in the journey for Mahindra is to launch five new models underpinning its born EV platform, INGLO.

INGLO is a scalable platform capable of supporting vehicles ranging in size from 4.3 metres to 5 metres. Mahindra has placed the wheels in the corners, and the battery pack is located on the floorboard. The floor will be flat, so three people on the rear bench should be able to travel comfortably.

The platform supports two types of battery packs: blade and prismatic. The battery pack will have a capacity of between 60 kWh and 80 kWh. It will be capable of fast charging at 175 kW. Furthermore, the battery can be fast charged up to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes. Mahindra will also include Vehicle To Load (V2L) technology, which allows electric vehicles to share their charge with other electrical appliances or even electric automobiles.

Taking inspiration from its Formula E division, Mahindra has placed these five models under two brand identities- 'BE' which will include the the BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09 while the Electrified Twin Peak products will use the 'XUV' name tag with two models, the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9.

'XUV' range of born EVs

Recently, the XUVe8 test mule was spotted. The XUV.e8 is Mahindra's first INGLO platform EV, and it will be an electric version of the XUV 700. While the photograph suggests that the vehicle's front end would be similar to that of the prototype, the alloy wheel design has been changed for better aerodynamics. At the front, the XUV.e8 receives a new air dam and holes for the headlamps, which will now stack vertically.

Mahindra XUV.e8 will be based on the INGLO platform. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/CarSauce)

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is scheduled to debut in December of 2024. The XUV.e9 is similar to the XUV.e8, but with a coupe style. The vehicle's dimensions will be 4790 mm long, 1905 mm wide, and 1690 mm high. The wheelbase will measure 2,775 mm. According to Mahindra, the XUV.e9 would be available in April 2025.

'BE' range of EVs

The 'BE' range, which stands for 'Born Electric', will follow the 'Electrified Twin Peak- XUV' EVs, with the BE.05 being the first one. Patent photos for Mahindra's BE.05 SUV coupe have leaked online. The patent pictures reveal a sleek SUV coupe with a sculpted front shape and a steeply sloped front windshield. It also acquires an angular look with various cuts and folds all around. The SUV will also feature a panoramic glass roof and an LED light strip in the rear.

The next 'BE' EV will be the BE.07. The patented photos for Mahindra's fourth EV hint that it will have a typical SUV appearance, with less creases and lines than the sportier-looking BE.05 and a more upright stance. The larger SUV (4.6m length against 4.3m for the BE.05) features the same C-shaped headlights and taillights, although they are less angular.

A look at Mahindra BE.05 concept electric SUV.

The BE.09, the largest in the 'BE' range of EVs, will be the final one to be built on the INGLO platform. The patent photographs reveal that the BE.09's design is very similar to the concept showcased earlier, including the unique LED DRL characteristic that distinguishes it from the XUV born-EV SUV lineup; the alloy wheel designs deviate only marginally from the concept.

The BE.09 has an upright front look and a more noticeable, coupe-like sloping roofline. The general appearance of the BE SUVs is expected to remain consistent with the concepts on which they are based, with plenty of sharp cuts and lines while maintaining their athletic nature.

The BE.05 and BE.07 will go on sale in October 2025 and April 2026, respectively, although the brand has not confirmed a debut date for the BE.09.

