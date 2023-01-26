Mahindra XUV400 booking opens today, aims to challenge Tata Nexon EV's hegemony

Mahindra and Mahindra has opened bookings for its latest electric vehicle XUV400 today. Unveiled last year, the electric SUV was launched this month at a starting price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, the price of the electric SUV goes up to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). All the prices are introductory in nature and will be applicable for the first 5,000 bookings Mahindra receives through its official website. The deliveries are expected to start from March this year. Mahindra also claimed that it aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch.

Mahindra has launched the XUV400 electric SUV in two variants - the EC and EL. Both the variants are offered with two sets of batteries and charging options. The EC variant of the XUV400 is offered with a 34.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and comes with either a 3.3 kW charging option or a higher 7.2 kW charging option. The second EC variant with higher charging capacity will come at a price of ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher-spec EL variant come equipped with 39.4 kWh battery pack and is offered with only the 7.2 kW charging option.

Watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

Mahindra XUV400 promises the highest range among small electric SUVs currently available in India. The top spec EL variant claims to offer a range of 456 kms on a single charge, while the lower EC variant can offer up to 375-km of range. In terms of performance, both variants of the XUV400 have similar output. The EV can generate up to 150 PS of maximum power and 310 Nm of peak torque. Mahindra also claims the XUV400 is the fastest accelerating EV in its segment with a claim of 0-100 kmph sprint in just 8.3 seconds. It also offers a top speed of 150 kmph. The XUV400 will have three different driving modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.

Also read: Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Price, range, specs compared

Mahindra XUV400 is the first among many electric vehicles the carmaker is planning to launch in India. The new generation EVs are aimed to challenge the dominance of Tata Motors in the electric four-wheeler segment in India with an overall market share of nearly 90 per cent. The XUV400 will take on the Tata Nexon EV head-on in terms of pricing and range on offer. Nexon EV is offered in more variants than XUV400 and is priced between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹17.50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom and before any subsidies).

First Published Date: