Mahindra Racing unveils all-new livery for 2023/24 Formula E season

Mahindra Racing has taken the wraps off the new livery on the M10Electro race car for the 2023/24 Formula E World Championship. The only Indian team on the grid, Mahindra Racing brings a sharper livery finished in a matte red, silver and desert grey colour scheme. The new design has been developed by the team in partnership with the folks at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) in the UK.

The new Mahindra M10Electro gets a matte finish, which is a first in the team’s history. It also commemorates Mahindra Racing’s heritage in Formula E with 10 of the brand’s new twin-peak logos on the engine cover, one for each year of competition. The Indian team has been a part of Formula E since inception in 2014 with the championship heading into its tenth year of racing.

Mahindra Racing has a new driver lineup for the upcoming Formula E season with Edoardo Mortara and Nyck de Vries behind the wheel

Speaking about the new livery, Fred Bertrand, CEO - Mahindra Racing, said, “It’s a new chapter for everybody at Mahindra Racing, and I’m very excited to unveil our livery for Season 10, which reflects both this and celebrates our long-standing commitment to Formula E. We have a very proud history in the Championship as a team, and the objective is for the actions we are taking now, in the present, to help build a brighter future on track. I can’t wait to see the cars take to the track in Mexico in the new livery."

The last ten years have been full of many highs and a few lows for the team. This includes five e-Prix wins, 24 podiums and 10 pole positions. The last season though was rather forgettable and the team is now looking at a resurrection of sorts with the upcoming outing. Speaking to HT Auto earlier this year, Fred Bertrand explained that the team was looking forward to the new season with development still underway on the Gen3 car but was looking at a stronger return in Season 11.

To achieve this, the team had to start on a clean slate that included bringing drivers Edoardo Mortara (2021 Formula E champion) and F1 driver Nyck de Vries on board. Both drivers with their crucial experience and insight will be instrumental in the team’s turnaround strategy. Mahindra Racing also signed Indian racing driver Kush Maini as its reserve driver for the upcoming season. A more competitive team and car are expected to leave a strong mark in the upcoming season that kicks off on January 13, 2024, in Mexico.

