Mahindra BE.05, XUV.e9 and XUV.e8 spotted high altitude testing in Ladakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Feb 2024, 10:34 AM
  • The first new electric vehicle to come from Mahindra will be the XUV.e8. It is expected to launch in December 2024.
The first vehicle to launch will be the Mahindra XUV.e8 in December 2024. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/vebtorquemotors)

Mahindra and Mahindra recently updated the XUV400 with the new EL Pro version. But that is not it, the homegrown manufacturer is already working on several new electric vehicles. Recently, three new Mahindra electric vehicles were spotted in Ladakh. Mahindra is probably doing high-altitude testing. This is something that most manufacturers perform to ensure that the vehicle does not cause any trouble to the customer as they will end up using the vehicle in various scenarios.

The first electric SUV to come from Mahindra will be the electrified version of the XUV700. It will be called XUV.e8. It will measure 4,740 mm, 1,900 mm and 1,760 mm in length, width and height. The wheelbase will stand at 2,762 mm. Mahindra will update the front fascia so that the XUV.e8 is easily distinguishable from the XUV700.

The BE.05 will be a coupe SUV and will sit under Mahindra's new BE brand. The BE.05 will measure 4,370 mm in length and 1,900 mm in width and will have a height of 1,635 mm. The wheelbase will stand at 2,775 mm.

The flagship electric SUV based on the XUV nameplate will be the XUV.e9 which will also be a coupe SUV. It will measure 4,790 mm in length and 1,905 mm in width and will stand 1,690 mm tall. The wheelbase will be the same as the BE.05 at 2,775 mm.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV.e8 spotted ahead of December 2024 launch

All the new vehicles will be based on a new INGLO platform. It is a scalable platform that can underpin a vehicle that is between 4.3 metres and 5 metres. Mahindra has positioned the wheels on the corners while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. The floor will be flat which means the three occupants on the rear bench should be able to travel comfortably.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra BE.05 Coupe BE.05 XUV700 EV XUV.e8 XUV.e9 electric vehicles EV
