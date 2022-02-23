Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maharashtra govt launches Mumbai EV Cell for faster electric mobility transition

Maharashtra government aims to create a strong EV ecosystem through different initiatives.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 08:08 PM
Maharashtra government aims to accelerate EV adoption and transition in the state. (Bloomberg)

Maharashtra government on Wednesday has announced the launch of Mumbai EV Cell in an attempt to accelerate the electric mobility transition and adoption in the state. Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has announced the launch of the Mumbai EV Cell in a series of tweets.

Thackeray also said that the initiative has been launched in association with BMC and WRI India. “Today, we launched Mumbai EV Cell, a @mybmc & @WRIIndia partnership, to accelerate EV transition & adoption. With experts working towards sustainable mobility, this cell will assist in creating a network of charging stations, supporting battery development & market penetration," he wrote in a tweet.

He further said that since the announcement of the Maharashtra EV policy, the state has witnessed a 157 per cent surge in electric vehicle registrations. Besides offering subsidies and incentives to the EV buyers, the Maharashtra government is also working towards electrifying its BEST fleet, said the minister. He further added that currently BEST has 386 electric buses and will soon electrify 50 per cent of its total fleet by 2023 and by 2027, the entire fleet will be electric.

“I am proud to announce that since our policy announcement, Maharashtra has seen a jump of 157% in EV registrations. We are also swiftly working towards electrifying the BEST fleet. Currently, 386 BEST buses are electric and will soon touch 50% by 2023 and 100% before 2027," wrote Thackeray in another tweet.

The Maharashtra government announced its dedicated EV policy last year. Through this, the state government promotes electric mobility in both passenger and commercial vehicle space by offering subsidies and incentives to the buyers. This comes over and above the central government's FAME-II scheme benefits. The state government also claims that it aims to create a complete EV ecosystem there by attracting investment in EV manufacturing and infrastructure development as well.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 07:55 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle electric mobility ev
