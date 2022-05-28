Kia EV6 to be made available in these 12 cities, check if yours is included

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia India recently initiated bookings for its upcoming EV6 electric car in the country the pricing of which is slated to be revealed next month. The company has also announced that only 100 units of the car will be made available to the customers and that too in select Indian cities. Only buyers from 12 major Indian cities will be able to own the car and below is the region-wise break up of the locations where the Kia EV6 will be made available.
-West India
Mumbai-Autobahn Kia
Pune-Crystal Auto
Ahmedabad- Supernova Kia and West Coast Kia
-North India
Delhi- Jayanti Kia
Gurgaon-Dhingra Motors
Noida- Allied Motors
Jaipur- Rajesh Motors
-South India
Chennai- Capital Kia
Bengaluru- Epitome Automobiles and VST Central
Kochi- Incheon Kia
Hyderabad- Automotive Kia and Car Kia
-East India
Kolkata- Eastern Kia
Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO at Kia India, said, "The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same."
The Kia EV6 will come based on the Hyundai Group's dedicated EV platform called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It will use a 77.4 kWh battery pack which is claimed to deliver a full charge range of 528 km, which is certified by WLTP.
The pre-launch bookings have already started while the deliveries are to commence in September (AWD version) and December (RWD version). The price announcement will take place on June 2nd.