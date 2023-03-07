Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Joy E Bike Rolls Out Special Offers For Holi & International Women’s Day 2023

Joy e-bike rolls out special offers for Holi & International Women’s Day 2023

Joy e-bike, part of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., has announced a host of special discounts and offers on the occasion of Holi and International Women’s Day 2023. The company is offering a special discount of up to 12,000 along with RTO and insurance benefits on select electric scooters. These offers and benefits though are available only until March 31, 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Mar 2023, 16:06 PM
Follow us on:
Joy e-bike has rolled out special offers with discounts up to ₹12,000 depending on the e-scooter

The special offers extend to Joy e-bike’s range of e-scooters including the Glob, Wolf, Gen Next Nanu, Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+, Wolf Eco, and Gen Next Nanu Eco. The Glob, Wolf and Gen Next Nanu get a discount of up to 7,000, while the Wolf Eco and Gen Next Nanu Eco get a discount of up to 4,000. The Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+ get the highest discount of up to 12,000 each.

Also Read : Joy e-bike Mihos first impressions: This electric scooter is "unbreakable"

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Joy E-bike Mihos
| Electric | Automatic
₹1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tunwal Storm Zx
Electric | Automatic
₹1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tvs Creon
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Honda Pcx160
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Women buying Joy e-bike's between March 8 and 11, 2023, get an additional 2,000 discount

Joy e-bike has also announced that for women purchasing its electric scooters on March 8, which is International Women’s Day, the company will be offering an additional discount of 2,000. The manufacturer says it is their way of “showing gratitude and respect toward women for the roles they play in our lives." The additional discount is valid from March 8 to March 11, 2023.

The offers do not extend to the newly-launched Joy e-bike Mihos that the company introduced at the Auto Expo 2023. We recently rode the Mihos electric scooter, which will rival the likes of the Ather 450X, Ola S1, River Indie and more.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 16:06 PM IST
TAGS: International Womens Day 2023 International Womens Day holi 2023 2023 holi holi offers holi discounts Joy e bike joy e bike wolf plus
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS