Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Isack: Apple Fired Over 600 Employees Working On Its Now Defunct E Car Project

iSack: Apple fired over 600 employees working on its now defunct e-car project

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Apr 2024, 15:29 PM
Follow us on:
  • Apple worked on developing an autonomous electric car for a decade before deciding to shutter plans.
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)

Apple reportedly laid off 614 employees working on its Project Titan after the company shelved plans of developing its first-ever electric car. Project Titan was the code name assigned to an extremely closely-guarded endeavour to develop a battery-powered autonomous car on which the company is learnt to have spent $10 billion.

As per documents filed with the state of California which have been widely cited by US media outlets, Apple asked 614 employees to ship out after shutting the door on Project Titan, apparantly due to a host of challenges and owing to shifting priorities. While Apple has never confirmed - not denied - working on an autonomous e-car project, it had hired several personnel from established automotive brands like Tesla, Porsche, Lamborghini and BMW.

According to filings under the California’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, Apple reportedly sacked employees from as many as eight offices in Santa Clara. The role and department of these employees is not known as yet.

Project Titan: The tale of an Apple car that never was

Apple kept its Project Titan under wraps for around a decade but there were still trickling information that seeped to the surface from time to time. It is estimated that around 2,000 employees were working on Project Titan at the time when it was shuttered.

No comment has come from Apple officials on the matter but it is widely speculated that the challenging economic situation across the world may have made the world's second-biggest company - in terms of market cap in 2024, and after Microsoft - think again.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2024, 15:29 PM IST
TAGS: Apple Project Titan EV Electric car electric vehicle
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS