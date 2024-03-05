HT Auto
In Pics: BYD Seal luxury EV goes on sale in India

| Updated on: 05 Mar 2024, 15:37 PM
The new BYD Seal luxury electric sedan is the third new offering from the manufacturer and takes on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes-Benz EQB, BMW i4, an
BYD Seal Launch
The BYD Seal luxury electric offering is now on sale in India with deliveries set to commence soon
BYD Seal Launch
The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India  
BYD Seal Launch
The BYD Seal arrives in three variants - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. Customers get to choose from four exterior colours - Arctic Blue, Aurora White, Atlantis Gray, and Cosmos Black
BYD Seal Launch
The BYD Seal is sharply styled with a sleek body and a sloping roofline. Both the headlamps and taillights are connected by LED bars in the centre
BYD Seal Launch
The BYD Seal is loaded on features with leather upholstery, a first-in-segment rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display, electrically adjustable AC vents, an electric tailgate, and rain-sensing wipers. The model also gets a 360-degree camera, two wireless chargers,  powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and more 
BYD Seal Launch
The BYD Seal is offered with two battery options. The 61.44 kWh pack promises a range of 510 km and the 82.56 kWh pack promises 650 km on a single charge, The former comes with 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, while the latter churns out 308 bhp and 360 Nm. Both send power to the rear wheels. The top-spec Performance variant develops 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque. 
BYD Seal Launch
The BYD Seal will also come with the ADAS as standard
BYD Seal Launch
Bookings for the BYD Seal begin at 1.25 lakh 
BYD Seal Launch
Prices start from 41 lakh, going up to 53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Seal range
First Published Date: 05 Mar 2024, 15:37 PM IST
TAGS: BYD Seal BYD Seal EV BYD India Luxury electric cars BYD

