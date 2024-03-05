In Pics: BYD Seal luxury EV goes on sale in India

6/9

The BYD Seal is offered with two battery options. The 61.44 kWh pack promises a range of 510 km and the 82.56 kWh pack promises 650 km on a single charge, The former comes with 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, while the latter churns out 308 bhp and 360 Nm. Both send power to the rear wheels. The top-spec Performance variant develops 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque.