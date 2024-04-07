In Pics: Ather introduces smart helmet, Halo
- Ather Energy has launched a new smart helmet in the Indian market at their Community Day.
Ather Energy introduces the Halo smart helmet at their Community Day in India, priced at ₹12,999. The Halo Bit, a module for Ather's half-face helmets, is also available for ₹4,999.
Ather Energy's new Halo smart helmet features WearDetect technology, automatically turning on and connecting to your mobile phone when worn
Ather Halo uses speakers from Harman Kardon so that they can deliver high-quality audio.
The Ather Halo smart helmet, equipped with speakers from Harman Kardon, delivers high-quality audio. Additionally, the helmet features WearDetect technology, automatically turning on and connecting to your mobile phone when worn.
The Ather Halo helmets come with WearDetect technology which can detect when the rider wears the helmet and it turns on and connects to the mobile phone automatically.
Ather Halo has a new feature called Ather ChitChat which enables helmet-to-helmet communication between the rider and pillion.
Ather has also developed an ISI and DOT-rated custom half-face helmet, which will be available to all customers soon and will be compatible with Halo Bit.
The Ather Halo helmets will be offered in two colour options. The helmet will be connected to the scooter as well so the rider would be able to control it through the joystick on the left switchgear of the scooter.
With the Halo, Ather wants to transform helmets from a mere compulsion to an integral part of a fun, engaging ride.
The Ather Halo is aimed at extedning the experience to the pillion with features such as ChitChat and music sharing.
First Published Date: 07 Apr 2024, 11:32 AM IST
