HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai To Launch Ioniq 5 N In 2023, Unveils New Ev Concept Based On Ioniq 6

Hyundai to launch Ioniq 5 N in 2023, unveils new EV concept based on Ioniq 6

Hyundai showcased two upcoming performance electric cars on N Day called RN22e and N Vision 74. The RN22e is based on the same platform used by Hyundai Ioniq 6.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2022, 08:17 AM
Hyundai showcased two upcoming performance electric cars on N Day called RN22e and N Vision 74. The RN22e is based on the same platform used by Hyundai Ioniq 6.
Hyundai showcased two upcoming performance electric cars on N Day called RN22e and N Vision 74. The RN22e is based on the same platform used by Hyundai Ioniq 6.
Hyundai showcased two upcoming performance electric cars on N Day called RN22e and N Vision 74. The RN22e is based on the same platform used by Hyundai Ioniq 6.
Hyundai showcased two upcoming performance electric cars on N Day called RN22e and N Vision 74. The RN22e is based on the same platform used by Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Hyundai Motor has announced that it will launch the N Line performance version of its electric crossover Ioniq 5 next year. The Korean carmaker made the announcement on N Day, which revealed the company's future plans with its performance car lineup brand early on Friday. The Ioniq 5, which will be Hyundai's first fully electric car to get the N branding, will hit markets in 2023. The standard version of the Ioniq 5 EV will hit the Indian markets closer to the festive season this year.

Besides announcing the launch timeline of the Ioniq 5 N version, Hyundai also showcased two new EV concepts with N Line badging. The two EV concepts are called RN22e and N Vision 74. The RN22e is based on the same platform used by Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai, said, "RN22e and N Vision 74 play an important role in the strategic development of our entire product lineup, especially our electrified, high-performance vehicles. Rolling labs represent the continuous development of our most advanced technologies. This unique approach makes us ready for the challenges of the future by empowering us to push ourselves to the limit."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The RN22e EV concept is based on the Ioniq 6 electric sedan which was officially unveiled on Thursday. The RN22e is influenced by the Ioniq 6’s design which offers aerodynamic features with motorsports-inspired details. Hyundai RN22e stands 4,915 mm in length, 2,023 mm in width and 1,479 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm and is based on the Hyundai's dedicated EV platform E-GMP.

Hyundai focussed more on cooling and braking to enhance RN22e’s racetrack capability. The EV concept offers track-optimized settings for customers, four piston monoblock calipers and a 400-mm hybrid disc.

The second EV performance concept N Vision 74 is the first N Line model built on the most advanced hydrogen fuel cell system. The N Vision 74 measures 4,952 mm long, 1,995 mm wide and 1,331 mm tall on a 2,905 mm wheelbase. The EV concept comes with a coupe design and a driver-centric cockpit with digital cluster and analogue buttons. The N Vision 74 is also inspired by the concept car Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo, which was unveiled in 2015.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2022, 08:17 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ioniq 6 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hyundai to launch Ioniq 5 N in 2023, unveils new EV concept based on Ioniq 6
Hyundai to launch Ioniq 5 N in 2023, unveils new EV concept based on Ioniq 6
Tesla Autopilot chief to depart, adding to upheaval in executive ranks
Tesla Autopilot chief to depart, adding to upheaval in executive ranks
Booking a Uber? No more unwanted driver calls asking destination
Booking a Uber? No more unwanted driver calls asking destination
Lamborghini Huracan successor to come with a bespoke plug-in hybrid powertrain
Lamborghini Huracan successor to come with a bespoke plug-in hybrid powertrain
BMW and McLaren still working on electric supercar project: Report
BMW and McLaren still working on electric supercar project: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city