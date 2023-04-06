Hyundai Ioniq 6 bags World Car of the Year crown; wins two more titles

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV has won the title of the World Car of the Year at a ceremony held at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) on Thursday. The electric streamliner also bagged World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year titles. The EV was lauded by an international jury of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries.

The car was praised for its unique aerodynamic design and its all-electric range. Ioniq 6 was chosen for these titles from the top three finalists, all of which were launched in 2022. This is the second time Hyundai has won triple honors at the World Car Awards. Last year, the Ioniq 5 EV was the winner in the same categories. “This honor reinforces our commitment to be a global leader in vehicle electrification," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the second model in the company's dedicated all-electric lineup brand, Ioniq. It is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture that offers 800-V, ultra-fast charging capabilities. The EV is capable of going from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes.

The EV is rated to deliver a range of 614 km on a single charge on WLTP. The standard 2WD model with 18-inch tire achieves WLTP-rated energy consumption of 13.9 kWh/100 km.

The electric model gets a spacious interior and features a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, driver assistance systems and advanced connectivity with over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The vehicle rides on an elongated 2,950 mm wheelbase. Some other features include Speed Sync Lighting, EV Performance Tune-up and Electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD), all of which enhance driving experience.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 also won ‘Saloon of the Year’ Award at the 2023 GQ Car Awards and ‘New Car of the Year’ hosted by Le Guide de l’auto. It also achieved a five-star safety rating and ‘Best in Class’ selection in the ‘Large Family Car’ category from Euro NCAP.

