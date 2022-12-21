Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled for India: 5 things you should know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Ioniq 5 is a big hit in the global market and finally, it made its way to the Indian market. After several teasers and spy shots, Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 5 for India. The manufacturer has also started accepting bookings, the token amount has been set to ₹1 lakh. Now, Hyundai has unveiled details about the India-spec Ioniq 5 and here are five things that one should know about the new flagship electric vehicle.
The battery pack on the Ioniq 5 measures 72.6 kWh and it can deliver an ARAI-rated driving range of 631 km. The battery pack can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes if the person uses a 350 kW DC charger. The Ioniq 5 supports 400V and 800V architecture as well.
The Ioniq 5 uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 214 bhp and a peak torque output of 350 Nm. The electric motor is mounted on the rear axle. In the global market, the Ioniq 5 is also sold with an all-wheel drive powertrain. Interestingly, Kia is also selling an AWD variant of the EV6 in India.
In terms of features, the Ioniq 5 is equipped with a lot of features. It comes with a V2L or Vehicle to Load feature that can power up customers' electrical appliances. There are two 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. There is Sounds of Nature, more than 60 connected features, a voice assistant, a powered tailgate, LED lighting, an automatic defogger, ventilated and heated seats, dual-zone climate control, relaxation seats and much more.
The Ioniq 5 is equipped with Level 2 ADAS features. There is Forward Collision Warning and Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go and a lot more. Apart from this, the Ioniq 5 is equipped with 6 airbags, virtual engine sound, all four disc brakes and much more.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be launched at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 on January 11, 2023. The manufacturer will bring the EV as a Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kit which means that it would be priced lower than its sibling, the Kia EV6, with which the Ioniq 5 shares a lot of underpinnings. The EV6 is priced between ₹59.95 lakh and ₹64.95 lakh and it comes to India as a CBU or Completely Built Units so expect the Ioniq 5 to start from around ₹50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom)