Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets New Colour Choices For Indian Customers. Check Details

Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets new colour choices for Indian customers. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Apr 2024, 15:00 PM
Follow us on:
Hyundai Motor India has introduced new exterior and interior colour options for its flagship electric SUV, the Hyundai IONIQ 5. The SUV now comes in f
...
Customers can book the Hyundai IONIQ 5 with an initial booking amount of ₹1,00,000 through Hyundai's Direct to Customer (D2C) portal.

Hyundai Motor India has announced updates for its flagship model, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, enhancing both its interior and exterior colour options. The all-electric SUV now comes in four exterior colours, including the new Titan Grey, along with two interior colour choices, including the stylish Obsidian Black.

Customers can now book the Hyundai IONIQ 5 with an initial booking amount of INR 1,00,000 through Hyundai's Direct to Customer (D2C) portal.

Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, highlighted the success of the Hyundai IONIQ 5, which has already sold over 1400 units since its launch in 2023. “We are sure that with the enhanced colour offerings, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 will continue to fulfil all customer expectations, contribute towards a better tomorrow and set new milestones in India," he added.

Also Read : Hyundai and Kia join forces with Exide for local EV battery production in India

Earlier this year, Hyundai introduced the facelift version of the Ioniq 5 electric SUV for global markets. The 2024 version comes with several changes, the most significant being the larger 84 kWh battery pack compared to the previous 77.4 kWh, promising increased range. While exact range details are yet to be revealed, the current model offers around 458 kms on a single charge globally (around 630 kms as tested by ARAI). The new version is expected to offer around 485 kms without needing to plug in.

Also watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5
BatteryCapacity Icon72.6 kWh Range Icon631 Km
₹ 44.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai IONIQ 6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon631 Km
₹ 65 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
View Details

In addition to the larger battery, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift has also grown in size, standing 20 mm longer at 4655 mm. Other dimensions, including width (1890 mm), height (1605 mm), and wheelbase (3000 mm), remain unchanged.

Globally, Hyundai has sold over 2.62 lakh units of the Ioniq 5, with South Korea leading the sales at 66,938 units, followed closely by the United States at 66,481 units. Other countries like Germany, the UK, and Canada have also seen significant sales, reflecting the global appeal of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as a top-tier electric SUV.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2024, 15:00 PM IST
TAGS: hyundai hyundai ioniq 5 electric vehicle ev
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS