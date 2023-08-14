Honda unveils electric SUV concept at Indonesia Motor Show

Japanese auto giant Honda Cars has unveiled its SUV e: Prototype, its electric SUV concept, for the first time at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. The electric SUV concept, which was first showcased two years ago at the Shanghai Auto Show, is part of the Japanese carmaker's EV offensive across the world in coming days. India is also a key part of Honda's EV plans worldwide as it plans to launched as many as five electric cars by 2030, including the electric version of the Elevate SUV.

The Honda SUV e: Prototype was showcased previously at various world automotive shows. Indonesia is the third country in Asia to display this concept car after Shanghai Auto Show and the Thailand International Motor Expo last year. "The Honda SUV e: Prototype concept car shows Honda's commitment to continue to innovate and adapt to developments in global trends and consumer needs for environmentally friendly electric cars," said Yusak Billy, Sales & Marketing and After Sales Director of HPM.

The Honda SUV e: Prototype is designed to combine futuristic design with advanced technological advantages. Carrying a dynamic design style, this concept car offers a fun and responsive driving experience. With efficient advanced battery technology, the Honda SUV e:Prototype provides superior performance and sufficient range to meet the challenges of modern mobility.

Honda SUV e: Prototype is also equipped with various technologies, which include Advanced Touch Screen, TFT Multi-information Display, OTA3 (Over The Air) based on highly sophisticated voice recognition, Honda SENSING safety features and the latest generation of Honda Connect.

"In the midst of the increasing SUV trend, the concept offered by the Honda SUV e: Prototype is very suitable for the needs of Indonesian consumers," added Yusak Billy. “The combination of environmentally friendly electric technology and the superior performance of an SUV will provide an extraordinary driving experience and make a positive contribution to the environment."

Apart from this concept model, Honda's booth also displayed other electric cars such as the Honda N-Van EV Prototype and the Honda e. Honda also launched a hybrid model, namely the All New Honda CR-V RE e: HEV, and displayed other hybrid models, namely the Honda Accord e: HEV and Honda CR-Z.

