Greaves Retails to distribute Enigma electric vehicles through AutoEVmart stores

Electric two-wheeler maker Enigma Automobiles has announced a partnership with Greaves Retail for the sales and distribution of its EVs across the country. The Enigma electric two-wheelers will be sold through AutoEVmart, a multi-brand EV retail store by Greaves Retail. AutoEVmart will retail Enigma slow-speed and high-speed electric two-wheelers via over 100 outlets located in Tier I, II and III markets.

The Enigma electric scooter range comprises models such as the Crink, Ambier, GT 450, and H1 Loader in the slow-speed line-up. Meanwhile, the high-speed range includes the Crink V1, Crink Pro, GT 450 Pro, Café Racer, and N8 models.

Speaking on the partnership, Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO - Greaves Retail, said, “Greaves Retail, through our sales, service and spares network for electric vehicles, presents a strong value proposition of high asset uptime and choices for our end customers spanning electric passenger and cargo vehicles. Enigma's dedication to innovation and sustainability harmonises perfectly with our ethos, and this Collaboration implies a significant juncture to accelerate EV adoption while shaping India's EV growth trajectory."

Commenting on the partnership, Anmol Bohre, CEO and co-founder - Enigma Automobiles, said, "Amidst the ever-evolving landscape of e-mobility, a strategic partnership with AutoEVMart by Greaves Retail becomes the compass to navigate uncharted territories and conquer new horizons. With its dynamic, high-speed EV models, robust Enigma On app, and a network spanning India, Nepal, and beyond, Enigma Automobiles offers more than just vehicles. It offers a hand in shaping the future of e-mobility. I am sure that together, we shall steer towards sustainable success and drive innovation through a partnership that scales beyond limits."

Enigma says it is already witnessing a surge in demand for its electric product range and the partnership arrives at a crucial juncture. The AutoEVmart network comprises 3S facilities encompassing sales, service, and spare parts.

