Tata Motors to bring distinctive platforms for ICE and electric vehicles

Tata Motors sees an eventual split in vehicular architectures for its future internal combustion engine-powered and electric passenger vehicles, reports PTI. The homegrown automobile manufacturer's global head of design Martin Uhlarik has reported that this strategy will make the future passenger vehicles of the company unique. Also, this strategy will remove the handicap of developing electric cars on traditional platforms, said the official.

Uhlarik has reportedly said that with electrification and connectivity fast gaining momentum, the interior of the future cars could become more like a home, which will be driven by a minimalistic approach. He also said that sophisticated customers seek material comfort, simplicity and ease of use and these preferences will drive the designing of future car cabins.

As part of these strategies, Tata Motors is aiming to underpin its internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicles on distinctive platforms. "We see an eventual splitting of ICE and EV, which is simply driven by the platform. If EV has to carry over an ICE architecture, it will always be handicapped in terms of its full potential, in terms of range, in terms of battery layout," Uhlarik reportedly said.

He added that converting electric vehicles on an ICE product platform, which has provisions such as the traditional transmission tunnel and firewall, has limitations. “So if you want to do a proper EV or do a pure EV platform, at some point you'll have to see the products split, not just visually but eventually you have to actually make it unique," said the Tata official. He also reportedly said that the split is already happening in the industry for most competitors globally. However, Uhlarik declined to share the timeline for Tata Motors to follow suit.

Tata Motors currently sells three different electric cars: Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV. All these three electric cars are based on platforms designed to underpin their ICE counterparts. In 2022, Tata Motors unveiled its all-new EV architecture on which it plans to introduce multiple advanced electric cars starting from 2025.

